National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred Friday night...
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred Friday night in Hampton Cove.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAMPTON COVE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred Friday night in Hampton Cove.

Maximum wind speeds were estimated to have reached around 93 mph, along 7.1 miles with a width of 50 yards. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado occurred in Hampton Cove northwest of Highway 431 South along Paul Drive off Old Big Cove Road.

National Weather Service confirms E-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday.
National Weather Service confirms E-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday.(National Weather Service)

It skipped south and east as it crossed Highway 431 at Hampton Cove Cemetery.

The pattern of the tornado caused sporadic tree and limb damage along Masters Drive, Augusta Trace, and Hampton Cove Way into the main entrance of the neighborhood on the bypass.

The tornado’s path continued south and east across main portions of the golf course as it approached Old Highway 431 heading to Cherry Tree Road. Trees were spotted downed at the ball fields before the tornado picked up speed as it approached homes further down Cherry Tree Road.

A home suffered significant damage from trees snapping near the bases.

The last recorded damage happened near the intersection of Cherry Tree Road and Old Gurley Pike.

