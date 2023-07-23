Deals
Mostly sunny & nice today

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another nice day for the Tennessee Valley with plenty of sun. Temps in the 80s and humidity remains low. Patchy fog after midnight, otherwise just a few clouds. Mid to upper 60s.

Monday, more sun with temperatures around 90. Increasing humidity mid-week with temps in the low 90s. Very low rain chances next week.

A few isolated thunderstorms later in the week for Thursday and Friday, otherwise dry. Early call for next weekend, scattered storms Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday. High temps both days will be in the low to mid 90s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

