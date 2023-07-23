Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Lauderdale Deputies find “meth burger” during traffic stop

Timothy Nolen (left) was arrested after Lauderdale County deputies claim they found meth in his...
Timothy Nolen (left) was arrested after Lauderdale County deputies claim they found meth in his cheeseburger during a traffic stop.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County deputies say a routine traffic stop turned into something bigger, all because the driver was really, really insistent upon eating his cheeseburger.

Investigators say they stopped 45 year old Timothy Nolen Saturday afternoon on Highway 157 near Underwood. They noticed he had switched tags. After digging more, they discovered he was driving with a revoked license.

As they were impounding the car, deputies say Nolen made several references to being hungry and wanting to eat his cheeseburger. Deputies thought this was suspicious, and a quick search of the burger revealed a small bag of meth.

Nolen is now charged with drug possession, driving with a revoked license and a switched tag. The LCSO has confirmed the photo with this story is the actual burger seized.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: Barehanded biscuit makers, rodents in the restroom and the roving roll of paper towels
Russell captured on set near Albertville
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville
For today, showers and thunderstorms this morning will diminish, hot & humid with temps near...
Storms winding down for Friday night, clear weekend ahead
36-year-old killed in two vehicle wreck in Athens
Human Trafficking (GFX)
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking

Latest News

Decatur police officers and the Morgan County Coroner's office investigate Saturday morning at...
Decatur man drowns in backyard pool
Generic police lights
Man charged with murder in Scottsboro shooting Saturday
Max Dotson
Sheffield police officer found guilty for Dec. 2022 assault
Sgt. Grant Tabasco, left, and Lt. John James load medical equipment onto an engine Friday at...
Firefighting classes to be offered in Russellville City Schools