Huntsville showings of Barbie, Oppenheimer packed as theater industry hopes for big boost

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the biggest weekend of the year for film buffs. “Barbenheimer” has arrived.

Critically acclaimed directors Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan have released two of the most anticipated movies of 2023 on the exact same day.

We went to Cinemark Theaters at Bridge Street in Huntsville Saturday to see who had the upper hand among movie goers. We set up a whiteboard for the early matinee shows and found Barbie dominating, but Oppenheimer had plenty of fans too. A decent number of movie goers planned to see both. Our poll showed 56% of folks were there for Barbie, 21% were going to Oppenheimer and 18% were going to see both (a mighty feat considering this is a 6 hour commitment when you factor in the pre-movie trailers!)

It’s not just cinephiles who’ve been waiting for this weekend. Theater chains are eager to see the final big blockbusters of the summer boost their bottom lines. Industry experts are expecting the two films to combine for a $300-million dollar opening weekend. Multiple showings of both films were sold out at theaters across the valley, giving them one of the busiest weekends in years.

Cinemark Public Relations Director Caitlin Piper spoke with WAFF 48 this weekend about the rollercoaster that the theater industry has been on since COVID struck in 2020. “Ever since our doors reopened and our studio partners started building up that steady cadence of compelling content, we have seen moviegoers come out to theaters in droves.” Piper said. “We are setting record after record all the way back to ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ in winter 2021.”

Piper told us that the success of smaller films has gone a long way to keeping the theaters busy and cash flowing. She specifically pointed to indie horror movies like “Nope”, “Smile” and “Megan” which outperformed expectations even as Marvel and DC movies have seen a downturn.

While COVID is in the rearview mirror for most of us, the love of streaming we all discovered during isolation is still with us. Piper says that’s the reality that theaters have to confront. “We’re not going to deny that there are many ways to watch new and exciting films, but the best way is to see it in the theater.” She also mentioned someone many insiders may not consider: the people streaming movies at home are the exact same people going to theaters. Movie lovers will seek out movies, no matter where they are. “Studies have shown that people who watch the most on streaming also go to the movies the most, so if you love content, you love content” Piper said.

