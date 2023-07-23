How specimens caught at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo boost marine research worldwide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands of folks took to Dauphin Island once again for day two of the 90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Aside from the thrill of a big catch, it’s more than just a fishing tournament.

Dr. Sean Powers, Director of Marine and Environmental Sciences at University of South Alabama, says the variety of marine life caught over the weekend will expand marine research not only in the Gulf Coast region but all over the globe.

“The science footprint is just as big as the weigh and measure footprint of the rodeo. We’ll sample all 33 different species-- a lot of focus on sharks this year, swordfish, red snapper, triple tail, so I have about about 100 students in and out of here sampling,” said Dr. Powers.

The graduate students clean and survey the fish. They have it down to a science... literally.

“It’s an assembly line,” explained Dr. Powers. “Every station has a piece part depending on the species. It makes our students super competitive for jobs- the fact they have this much experience. Even though it’s only a 3-day tournament, they get the experience of 10 years of fishery science.”

Dr. Powers says the research they’re gleaning is invaluable,

“Healthy seafood and healthy fish populations is vital to our coastal economy. So making sure those fish are healthy, I think both in terms if we want to test for pollutants, but also making sure it’s a sustainable fish. We in the Coast love the water, it’s why we’re all here, it’s why the tourists come to see us and a lot of them want them to use the opportunity to fish and we want that resource to be there,” he said.

PhD student Dylan King walked us through the process.

“We have an angler who caught this red snapper offshore today and it’s come to us. What first happens is we measure and weigh everything,” he explained.

And who knew that a tiny ear bone could reveal a fish’s biggest secrets?

“The fish is born with that in it’s head and it grows with the fish- as they grow, create rings like trees do. We can tell the age and look at the chemistry of that and create the environment the fish lived in and a number of other things. This fish is most likely 2-3 years old,” said King.

Nearby, a few younger experts with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab give folks an up-close look- and touch- at species caught mere hours ago.

If you’re out at the rodeo this weekend, take the time to learn something. You may be surprised what’s in your backyard.

“I ask them to come and see the science part of it- we have a display tag that will show kids and adults everything we get,” said Dr. Powers.

Dr. Powers says many of the specimens will be sent to places all over the world for research long after the rodeo is over.

Tomorrow will wrap up the last day of the rodeo, and the announcement of the master angler and winners in several categories will be announced.

