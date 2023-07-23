Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander

WAFF's D'Quan Lee reporting
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one man who was not being pursued by law enforcement

Crash after police pursuit in Huntsville ends in bystander dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at approximately 11:46 p.m. on July 21, Matthew Deandre’ Norwood, 22, of Toney, was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla when he was struck by a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by on-duty Gurley police officer, Christopher J. Whalen, 31, of New Market while pursuing another vehicle on an active pursuit.

Norwood was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Whalen was also injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He was actively pursuing a Nissan Maxima which was not directly involved in the crash.

Gurley Mayor Stan Simpson released the following statement on the accident:

On behalf of the Town of Gurley I want to express our condolences to the family of Matthew Norwood who died in a tragic accident on Friday evening. A Gurley Police Department vehicle unfortunately collided with a vehicle driven by Mr. Norwood on Jordan Lane in Huntsville while officers from several jurisdictions, including Officer Chris Whalen of the Gurley Police Department, were involved in the pursuit of the driver of another vehicle. Officer Whalen suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident and has been released from the hospital.

The automobile accident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Gurley Police Chief J.C. Martin is heading up an internal investigation by the Gurley Police Department regarding Officer Whalen’s involvement in the police pursuit. Officer Whalen has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Any other information will be provided upon completion of the internal investigation

Mayor Stan Simpson

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
National Weather Service confirms ef-1 tornado in Hampton Cove.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Decatur police officers and the Morgan County Coroner's office investigate Saturday morning at...
Decatur man drowns in backyard pool

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
(File)
Detention officer arrested for alleged plan to smuggle narcotics into Madison Co. Jail
Albertville City School System looks to fill superintendent role.
Albertville Board of Education announces 5 finalist candidates for superintendent
Two Huntsville breweries are set to close on July 31.
Two Huntsville breweries announce closures at end of July
Canines for Coping first facility dog, Apple, at Madison Hospital greeting a patient.
Madison Hospital brings in first ‘Canines for Coping’ facility dog