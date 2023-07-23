Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one man who was not being pursued by law enforcement

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at approximately 11:46 p.m. on July 21, Matthew Deandre’ Norwood, 22, of Toney, was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla when he was struck by a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by on-duty Gurley police officer, Christopher J. Whalen, 31, of New Market while pursuing another vehicle on an active pursuit.

Norwood was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Whalen was also injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He was actively pursuing a Nissan Maxima which was not directly involved in the crash.

Gurley Mayor Stan Simpson released the following statement on the accident:

On behalf of the Town of Gurley I want to express our condolences to the family of Matthew Norwood who died in a tragic accident on Friday evening. A Gurley Police Department vehicle unfortunately collided with a vehicle driven by Mr. Norwood on Jordan Lane in Huntsville while officers from several jurisdictions, including Officer Chris Whalen of the Gurley Police Department, were involved in the pursuit of the driver of another vehicle. Officer Whalen suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident and has been released from the hospital. The automobile accident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Gurley Police Chief J.C. Martin is heading up an internal investigation by the Gurley Police Department regarding Officer Whalen’s involvement in the police pursuit. Officer Whalen has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Any other information will be provided upon completion of the internal investigation

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

