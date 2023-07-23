Calm & Cooler Evening | Typical Summertime Pattern This Week

Deals
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
It’s been another nice day for the Tennessee Valley with plenty of sun and temperatures warming into the mid and upper 80s late this afternoon. With humidity still remaining on the lower side, expect picture-perfect weather as we head into the evening hours. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but this activity should stay rather isolated, leaving most of us with dry conditions. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and with calm winds, patchy fog could develop after midnight, but otherwise, there will be just a few clouds. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid 60s through Monday morning.

On Monday, there will be more sun with afternoon highs closer to average for this time of year around 90 degrees. We will see increasing humidity mid-week with temperatures heating up into the mid and upper 90s. Rain chances will remain low through at least Wednesday with high pressure in control of our forecast, which will aid in keeping us mainly dry.

A few isolated thunderstorms will return later in the week for Thursday and Friday, but it’s not looking like a widespread rain event by any means. Expect storm chances to linger into next weekend with highs climbing back into the 90s.

