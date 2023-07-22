Sheffield police officer found guilty for Dec. 2022 assault

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sheffield police officer was convicted for a December 2022 assault last Friday.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, Lt. Max Dotson was found guilty of third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and menacing during his bench trial.

For third-degree assault, Dotson was sentenced to 12 months, for the reckless endangerment charge, he was sentenced to 12 months and six months for menacing, per Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton.

According to court records, Dotson was arrested on March 28 after warrants were sworn out for his arrest regarding a Dec. 2022 incident. The incident involved an off-duty Dotson hitting Demarcus Key multiple times in the mouth and nose causing swelling and bruising. Key alleges Dotson pointed a gun at him.

Dotson was released last Friday night on a $3,000 appeal bond, according to Hamilton.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, as reported by Times Daily, says that Dotson’s employment status with the department will be decided on July 24.

