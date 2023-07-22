North Alabama shows its support for “Barbenheimer”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the box office explosion everyone can’t stop talking about.

The world-famous doll is going head to head with the world-famous scientist.

Barbie and Oppenheimer made its world debut on Friday and North Alabama moviegoers showed up in style.

Many attendees donned hot pink attire at the Cinemark at Bridgestreet to show their allegiance.

The two films garnered instant online popularity for being polar opposites, yet releasing on the same day.

The double feature is now widely regarded as “Barbenheimer”.

Public relations specialist for Cinemark Julia McCartha said more than 200,000 people booked tickets for both movies on the same day across the nation.

”There’s nothing like that big screen experience, especially for films such as Oppenheimer and Barbie,” said McCartha, “When you’re in that auditorium surrounded by other excited fans, and you just get to laugh and cheer and cry with them. That’s what makes movie-going so special. And I think it’s going to be a really fun time in those auditoriums this weekend.”

Tickets are now on sale for both.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.