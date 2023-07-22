Mostly sunny with lowering humidity for Saturday
First Alert Weather
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, any lingering showers from overnight will end quickly, clouds clear and plenty of sunshine. Lowering humidity with temps in the 80s. Clear tonight, mid-to upper 60s. More sun for Sunday and nice. Humidity held in check with temps in the 80s.
After a sunny Monday with temps near 90, daily isolated thunderstorms chances Tuesday through Friday. High temps around 90 with increasing humidity.
