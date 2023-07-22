Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Mostly sunny with lowering humidity for Saturday

First Alert Weather
For today, any lingering showers from overnight will end quickly, clouds clear and plenty of...
For today, any lingering showers from overnight will end quickly, clouds clear and plenty of sunshine. Lowering humidity with temps in the 80s. Clear tonight, mid-to upper 60s. More sun for Sunday and nice. Humidity held in check with temps in the 80s. After a sunny Monday with temps near 90, daily isolated thunderstorms chances Tuesday through Friday. High temps around 90 with increasing humidity.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, any lingering showers from overnight will end quickly, clouds clear and plenty of sunshine. Lowering humidity with temps in the 80s. Clear tonight, mid-to upper 60s. More sun for Sunday and nice. Humidity held in check with temps in the 80s.

After a sunny Monday with temps near 90, daily isolated thunderstorms chances Tuesday through Friday. High temps around 90 with increasing humidity.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: Barehanded biscuit makers, rodents in the restroom and the roving roll of paper towels
For today, showers and thunderstorms this morning will diminish, hot & humid with temps near...
Storms winding down for Friday night, clear weekend ahead
Russell captured on set near Albertville
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville
36-year-old killed in two vehicle wreck in Athens
Human Trafficking (GFX)
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
Tree takes down power lines and blocks Haven Street in South Huntsville
Many homes damaged, without power across the Tennessee Valley
10 Day Forecast
Storms winding down.
For today, showers and thunderstorms this morning will diminish, hot & humid with temps near...
Storms winding down for Friday night, clear weekend ahead