Mostly sunny with lowering humidity for Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, any lingering showers from overnight will end quickly, clouds clear and plenty of sunshine. Lowering humidity with temps in the 80s. Clear tonight, mid-to upper 60s. More sun for Sunday and nice. Humidity held in check with temps in the 80s.

After a sunny Monday with temps near 90, daily isolated thunderstorms chances Tuesday through Friday. High temps around 90 with increasing humidity.

