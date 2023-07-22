McFarland Park back open to public after fuel spill in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - McFarland Park is now open to the public following last Sunday’s fuel spill near O’Neal Bridge.

According to George Grabryan, the EMA director for Lauderdale County, the beach area of McFarland Park as of July 22 is back open for public recreation.

Grabryan says the environmental report has come back clear for the area after the fuel spilled into the Tennessee River on July 16.

