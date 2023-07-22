Many homes damaged, without power across the Tennessee Valley

TENN. VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - People across the Tennesse Valley are heading into the weekend faced with filing insurance claims and cleaning up.

Viewers sent in pictures and videos of the damage their homes sustained from the severe weather that came through on Friday evening.

In Athens, there was damage to businesses such as Exxon and Burger King along U.S. 72. There was also damage to the roof of HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.

The damage to the school caused massive amounts of water from the storms to pour onto the gymnasium floor. Four of the school’s classrooms were also damaged.

Assistant superintendent Serena Owsley said despite the damage, they intend to still open for school on schedule on August 9.

The Limestone County EMA director says no roads are impassable but urges everyone to drive with caution.

As far as power outages, thousands are still without power across the Tennessee Valley.

Huntsville Utilities reported that as of 8 p.m., 2,950 customers are without power.

Athens Utilities reported that there are 1,800 customers without power as of 10 p.m.

Power restored to all but about 1800: scattered outages: take into the morning to restore: trees/limbs broke lines & poles Posted by City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Friday, July 21, 2023

Florence Utilities reported that there are 3,206 customers throughout Lauderdale County without power as of 10 p.m.

And Joe Wheeler is reporting that there are 131 customers without power in Lawrence County, while there are 68 customers without power in Morgan County.

