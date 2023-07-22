Deals
Man charged with murder in Scottsboro shooting Saturday

By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Scottsboro has been charged with murder following an argument, according to the Scottsboro Police Department.

The Scottsboro PD responded to the shooting call at 1 p.m. on Maple Ave. Scottsboro PD says that there was an altercation between two neighbors, which led to a shooting victim. Gerry Paul Kelly, 62-year-old of Scottsboro, has been charged with murder. He will be transferred to the Jackson County Jail.

While at the scene, a male victim was transported to Highlands Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

