Madison Co. coroner identifies the two people killed in southwest HSV overnight fire

Two people are dead after an overnight fire in Huntsville.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An overnight fire in southwest Huntsville claimed the lives of two people on July 22.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill identified the two individuals on Tuesday as, 54-year-old Michelle Spudes and her son Zan Spudes, 29. Berryhill states that the two died from smoke inhalation.

Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the fire on Pickett Drive at 3:42 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When fire crews arrived, they explained the home was “fully involved” and is destroyed.

Fire officials say the home on Pickett Drive is destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

