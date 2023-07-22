Madison Co. coroner identifies the two people killed in southwest HSV overnight fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An overnight fire in southwest Huntsville claimed the lives of two people on July 22.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill identified the two individuals on Tuesday as, 54-year-old Michelle Spudes and her son Zan Spudes, 29. Berryhill states that the two died from smoke inhalation.

Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the fire on Pickett Drive at 3:42 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When fire crews arrived, they explained the home was “fully involved” and is destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

