Friday morning storms cause major damage to homes across the Tennessee Valley

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Early Friday morning storms damaged homes all across the Tennessee Valley. Dozens of homes were flooded by the rain. Some were even struck by lightning.

One home on Foxcroft Terrace got hit overnight, sending debris flying all through their yard.

Trent Bennett with Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the damage was mainly to the outside of the home and the family was not harmed. He said in times like this there are a few things you can do to stay safe during severe weather.

“They can disconnect their utilities if they can, their appliances to keep from electrical hazards,” Bennett said. “If they become trapped in their home try to get as high of ground as possible, but the main thing is to watch your surroundings and tune in to the local news. Keep up with your emergency alerts and call 911 if you need us.”

In Harvest, one neighborhood was transformed into what looks like a rushing river.

Evelyn Lancaster lives in the neighborhood and said the storm woke her up early this morning. When she looked out of her window, she was greeted with a shocking site.

“I came down about a quarter til 6 and I saw the rain and it was just gushing down the street,” Evelyn said. “Everybody’s trashcans were just floating down the street so I decided ‘well maybe it’s not a good day to go to work.”

Evelyn said between the gushing water and the power outage, she just had to sit and wait for things to dry up.

“I was just hoping it didn’t come further up and get to my car and float my car away,” Evelyn said. “I could go upstairs and I didn’t mind getting on the first floor as long as it didn’t get higher than the first floor I was okay with that.

“The power had shut down, the wifi, everything had gone out at that point so we were pretty much stuck.”

Thankfully Evelyn’s power is back on and there was no significant damage to her home.

