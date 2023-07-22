Deals
Fort Payne mother speaks out on medical cannabis delay

Stacey McManus says her special needs daughter needs the treatment
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The delay of medical cannabis is affecting more than just big corporations looking for profit. Families who desperately need the treatment are left wondering when they’ll see relief.

Stacey McManus is the mother of 5-year-old Ella who was diagnosed with Autism at just 2 years old.

“It was heart breaking. It was one of the worst days we’ve had,” McManus says.

Over the years, McManus says her daughter has suffered severe autism symptoms like self-harm, aggression and becoming non-verbal. McManus says traditional treatments are not working.

“We have been on multiple medications to address that, nothing is working. I’ve tried natural things, supplements, different... anything I can research and try, we have tried it,” McManus said.

McManus says learned of medical cannabis as a treatment through moms like herself on social media. With talks of the treatment coming to her state, things began to look up until the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission revealed that lawsuits were slowing things down.

“One board member [said] if we get stuck in litigations, this is gonna take years. It broke me. For families like mine and even in worse cases whose children are suffering, they need to get this settled. They need to find a way to make this available so they can help children and patients and families... that’s the whole purpose of this,” McManus said.

In the meantime, Stacey McManus and her family enlisted the help of National Geographic photographer Lynn Johnson who has been following the family’s struggle with severe autism. McManus says her family’s vulnerability will spread awareness.

“She sees it all and we allow her to do that. It’s an emotional vulnerability that you’re kind of risking there. Our goal is to educate and advocate and if it can help somebody else, then that is worth it to me,” McManus says.

Once medical cannabis becomes available, the family plans to have Johnson back in their home to document the effects it may have on their daughter Ella.

