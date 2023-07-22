Firefighting classes to be offered in Russellville City Schools

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire science and firefighting classes will soon be offered in Russellville City Schools.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, high schoolers will have the option to become a firefighter once four semesters of classes are complete for shortened training at Alabama Fire College.

Many North Alabama fire stations are seeing a lack of applicants. Russellville Deputy Fire Chief Randy Seal has noticed applicant numbers are dwindling, hence the growing need to train while still in school. In the past for one open slot, there would be 20 to 30 applicants, however, as Seal says, the departments are lucky if they get one or two applicants.

Students will be eligible to pursue careers in dispatch, EMT, firefighting, forestry firefighting, fire inspection and response coordination.

Once the course is complete, students will be required to take a “bridge test” that will feed into their desired career field.

The first two semesters taught will be Firefighting 1 and Firefighting 2. Basic career responsibilities will be a top priority in these courses for public service careers, as well as emergency medical responses.

Students will finish the course as certified volunteer firefighters. The class will provide a total of 160 hours of training, students will only need to complete five of the 10 weeks required to train as a firefighter.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.