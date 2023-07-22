Dry & Cooler Evening Ahead | More Sunshine For Your Sunday

For the rest of your Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs struggling to reach the mid 80s as cooler and drier air filters into the Valley. This will bring lower humidity levels into the evening hours, so it should be a nice night to enjoy any outdoor plans. I can’t rule out a few light lingering showers before sunset, but most of us if not all of us will stay completely dry. Expect calm and clear conditions overnight with cooler and more comfortable overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

There will be more sun for your Sunday, and it will be nice with humidity held in check with winds remaining out of the northwest. Highs will be topping back out in the low to mid 80s for most locations and we’ll stay rain-free into the evening hours. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight and overnight lows will fall back into the mid 60s through Monday morning.

After a sunny Monday with temperatures near 90, daily isolated thunderstorms chances return Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will increase a bit into the low and mid 90s with increasing humidity by the end of the week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.