Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Dry & Cooler Evening Ahead | More Sunshine For Your Sunday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the rest of your Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs struggling to reach the mid 80s as cooler and drier air filters into the Valley. This will bring lower humidity levels into the evening hours, so it should be a nice night to enjoy any outdoor plans. I can’t rule out a few light lingering showers before sunset, but most of us if not all of us will stay completely dry. Expect calm and clear conditions overnight with cooler and more comfortable overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

There will be more sun for your Sunday, and it will be nice with humidity held in check with winds remaining out of the northwest. Highs will be topping back out in the low to mid 80s for most locations and we’ll stay rain-free into the evening hours. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight and overnight lows will fall back into the mid 60s through Monday morning.

After a sunny Monday with temperatures near 90, daily isolated thunderstorms chances return Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will increase a bit into the low and mid 90s with increasing humidity by the end of the week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: Barehanded biscuit makers, rodents in the restroom and the roving roll of paper towels
For today, showers and thunderstorms this morning will diminish, hot & humid with temps near...
Storms winding down for Friday night, clear weekend ahead
Russell captured on set near Albertville
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville
36-year-old killed in two vehicle wreck in Athens
Human Trafficking (GFX)
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking

Latest News

WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Mostly sunny with lowering humidity for Saturday
For Saturday, any lingering showers from overnight will end quickly; clouds are clear, and...
Mostly sunny with lowering humidity for Saturday
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
Tree takes down power lines and blocks Haven Street in South Huntsville
Many homes damaged, without power across the Tennessee Valley