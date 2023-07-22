Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Decatur man drowns in backyard pool

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man has died after drowning in a residential pool on Cedarhurst Drive Southwest.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, Decatur Daily, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says he will not release the name of the victim pending notification of the victim’s family. Chunn says the death appears to have resulted from an accidental drowning that occurred either Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Decatur Daily reports that Decatur Police is investigating the drowning.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: Barehanded biscuit makers, rodents in the restroom and the roving roll of paper towels
For today, showers and thunderstorms this morning will diminish, hot & humid with temps near...
Storms winding down for Friday night, clear weekend ahead
Russell captured on set near Albertville
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville
36-year-old killed in two vehicle wreck in Athens
Human Trafficking (GFX)
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking

Latest News

Max Dotson
Sheffield police officer found guilty for Dec. 2022 assault
Sgt. Grant Tabasco, left, and Lt. John James load medical equipment onto an engine Friday at...
Firefighting classes to be offered in Russellville City Schools
McFarland Park is now open to the public following last Sunday’s fuel spill near O’Neal Bridge.
McFarland Park back open to public after fuel spill in Florence
HSV FATAL FIRE
2 dead after overnight fire in southwest Huntsville