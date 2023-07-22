Decatur man drowns in backyard pool

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man has died after drowning in a residential pool on Cedarhurst Drive Southwest.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, Decatur Daily, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says he will not release the name of the victim pending notification of the victim’s family. Chunn says the death appears to have resulted from an accidental drowning that occurred either Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Decatur Daily reports that Decatur Police is investigating the drowning.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.