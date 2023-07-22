Cullman music festival braces for storms, heat during three day event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rock The South still has one more night of performances from some of the biggest names in country music. Weather creates challenges, but organizers say they’ve been handling everything thrown their way.

With more than 35,000 in attendance night one, and more than 100,000 expected throughout the three-day festival, organizers for “Rock the South” are already seeing record turnout.

“Really spectacular. We had the largest attendance ever, and we expect the rest of the week to be just as spectacular,” says Senior Vice President of Marketing Bonnie Marquez.

With severe weather across the area much of Friday evening, officials say they’re taking no chances when it comes to safety.

“We constantly monitor the weather, whether it’s rain, wind, or even the heat, so we’re always monitoring it because we want our attendees and our employees to stay as safe as possible,” Marquez says.

Marquez says if lightning is detected within a seven-mile radius, they instruct people to take shelter for a noted period of time.

“Bring your rain boots, your rain jacket, and your patience. As soon as we are able to we’ll let them in,” Marquez advises.

Another issue that organizers are honing in on is making sure that people out enjoying the music stay hydrated and avoid heat exhaustion. Several new additions to the venue this year aim to bring relief from the heat.

“We have a misting forest and that’s great. You can just go and cool down. Wear sunscreen, that’s really important, we have a shade area this year where people can sit and eat. I always say take it slow. You don’t have to do everything all at once, and you got several hours to have a great time and just pace yourself,” Marquez says.

It is important to note that “Rock the South” takes place rain or shine, meaning no refunds are issued because of bad weather.

