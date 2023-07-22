2 dead after overnight fire in southwest Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An overnight fire in southwest Huntsville claimed the lives of two people. Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials say it was a male and a female.

Officials are not releasing the victims’ names and ages until family members are notified.

The call of a structure fire came in at 3:42 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they explained the home was “fully involved,” which means it was no longer contained to a small area and had spread and engulfed the property.

Fire officials say the home on Pickett Drive is destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

