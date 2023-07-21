Vols headline final day of SEC Football Media Days 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Volunteers of Tennessee, South Carolina, and Ole Miss completed the final day of SEC Football Media Days at the Gran Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee July 17-20th.

The Volunteers won 11 games a year ago along with an Orange Bowl victory. Tons of talented players departed Knoxville including Quarterback Hendon Hooker, and Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt. Head Coach Josh Heupel believes the offense will pick up right where the Vols left off a year ago.

“I’ll tell you this. If you don’t have players, dynamic players, offensive line, your quarterback, your skill guys, doesn’t matter what you draw up,” Heupel said. “At the end of the day it comes down to this, the dudes. And you have to put them in positions to be the best versions of themselves and give them an opportunity to win.”

South Carolina hope that year three under Head Coach Shane Beamer continues the upward trend in wins. 7 and 8 wins respectively in Beamer’s first two seasons in Columbia has given tons of optimism for Gamecocks fans. It has to help having quarterback Spencer Rattler back in Columbia for a second year, becoming the leader of the program.

“Spencer showed that when he came in last season,” Beamer said. “I think it was really good for Spencer because Spencer was at Oklahoma when Jalen Hurts transferred there. So we were all there together and Spencer kinda watched how Jalen handled that transition coming in.”

No one will ever claim Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin as bashful. The Rebels started the season 7-0 before losing four of their last five games. Instead of the 2023 version of the Rebels, Kiffin was asked about his former boss Nick Saban, and if the Alabama dynasty is dead.

“It’s why we have (Paul) Finebaum to motivate him every other year and say, oh his dynasty is over, and this is the end of Saban and then we’re like, hey thanks a lot for pissing him off,” Kiffin said amidst laughter from media members in attendance. “And Paul’s always wrong on this subject, and he just did it again the other day. If he doesn’t make the playoffs, he’s not any good as a coach. So, thanks Paul.”

