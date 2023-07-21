Stay cool this summer with Valley Heating & Cooling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Heating and cooling systems work overtime in the summer. It’s hot and every year, it seems to get hotter. With the air constantly running, it’s good to know who you can call for all things heating and cooling.

Valley Heating & Cooling says that proper installation plays a critical role in the life expectancy and efficiency of an HVAC system. Their experienced team are experts in HVAC installation and will ensure your system is installed correctly and safely. Plus, their installation services are backed by a 10-year parts-and-labor warranty so you can have peace of mind over the life of your systems. They offer both services and preventative maintenance.

Alex Thorton from Valley Heating & Cooling says that if your set and in room temperature do not match, that could be a sign of an issue. He says that a couple of common issues sees that can cause this is indoor air filters not being clean or the outdoor unit being dirty.

Indoor air filters should be changed at least once a month according to Valley Heating & Cooling. They say that checking the air filter every time you receive your electricity bill is a good way to remember to do it.

Alex says that as a homeowner there is not much you can check on your condenser yourself. If you think there might be an issue, you can walk outside and check that the fan in spinning or that there are not any odd noises coming from the unit. If there are, you’ll need to call Valley Heating & Cooling at 256-262-8116 if you have any issues or want to make sure everything is in tip-top shape to keep you cool and comfortable.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.