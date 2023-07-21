Six people arrested in Decatur following drug bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people in Decatur were arrested following a drug-related search warrant at a home.

Decatur Police officials say investigators opened an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and opiate pills at a home on Thomas Dr. SW. The suspects were identified as 61-year-old Johnny Stephens and 60-year-old Gracie Hoard.

On July 19 investigators executed a search warrant at the home and came into contact with Stephens, Hoard and four other individuals: Brittney Marks, 34, Dominque Bass, 33, Ricardo Burnett, 36 and Caleb Winchester, 37.

During the search 800 fentanyl pills, a trafficking amount of oxycodone pills and hydrocodone pills, controlled substances and prescription medications, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and money were found.

All individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

Stephens was charged with trafficking fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in opiates, four counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $1.5 million cash bond for the trafficking charges and a $4,900 bond on the remaining charges. Before this arrests Stephens was out on bond for previous trafficking charges.

Hoard was charged with trafficking fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in opiates, four counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana in the second degree and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoard was booked into the Morgan County Jail where she is being held on a $150,000 bond for the trafficking charges and a $4,900 bond for the remaining charges.

Marks was charged with loitering in a drug house and illegal possession of prescription drugs. She was held in lieu of a $600 bond in the Morgan County Jail.

Bass, Burnett and Winchester were each charged with loitering in a drug house and were each held in lieu of a $300 bond.

