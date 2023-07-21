Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Six people arrested in Decatur following drug bust

Six people arrested in Decatur following drug bust
Six people arrested in Decatur following drug bust(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people in Decatur were arrested following a drug-related search warrant at a home.

Decatur Police officials say investigators opened an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and opiate pills at a home on Thomas Dr. SW. The suspects were identified as 61-year-old Johnny Stephens and 60-year-old Gracie Hoard.

On July 19 investigators executed a search warrant at the home and came into contact with Stephens, Hoard and four other individuals: Brittney Marks, 34, Dominque Bass, 33, Ricardo Burnett, 36 and Caleb Winchester, 37.

During the search 800 fentanyl pills, a trafficking amount of oxycodone pills and hydrocodone pills, controlled substances and prescription medications, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and money were found.

All individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Stephens was charged with trafficking fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in opiates, four counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $1.5 million cash bond for the trafficking charges and a $4,900 bond on the remaining charges. Before this arrests Stephens was out on bond for previous trafficking charges.
  • Hoard was charged with trafficking fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in opiates, four counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana in the second degree and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoard was booked into the Morgan County Jail where she is being held on a $150,000 bond for the trafficking charges and a $4,900 bond for the remaining charges.
  • Marks was charged with loitering in a drug house and illegal possession of prescription drugs. She was held in lieu of a $600 bond in the Morgan County Jail.
  • Bass, Burnett and Winchester were each charged with loitering in a drug house and were each held in lieu of a $300 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
home explodes in west limestone county due to propane tank
Propane leak leads to Limestone County home explosion
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Human remains found near old Hwy. 20, I-565 in 2008 identified by investigators

Latest News

Russell captured on set near Albertville
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville
Hollywood visits Marshall County
Human Trafficking (GFX)
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking