One-of-a-kind dusters from Travel Patterns

Up your wardrobe with Indian Sari Dusters!
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It is always a good day when Lauren from Travel Patterns comes to show us what she is loving and today, she shared their one-of-a-kind Sari Dusters!

Imported from India, no two sarees are the same. A traditional Saree is a garment worn by Indian women, typically consisting of long lengths of fabric that are wrapped around the waist and draped over the shoulder. Much the same as women’s clothing in the West, Sarees can be the marker of a women’s economic status and a way to show off their style.

Handmade and specifically curated by Lauren, these one-of-a-kind Dusters are both beautiful and versatile. Whether you are adding a colorful pop to a date night outfit, utilizing the removable belt for a cozy robe at home, or throwing it on over a bathing suit for a unique beach look, your wardrobe will thank you!

Saree Duster from Travel Patterns
Saree Duster from Travel Patterns(Lauren Petersen)
Saree Duster from Travel Patterns
Saree Duster from Travel Patterns(Lauren Petersen)
Saree Duster from Travel Patterns
Saree Duster from Travel Patterns(Lauren Petersen)

Due to the vintage and handmade nature of this product, slight imperfections may exist. Travel Patterns loves this about their products as it adds to their unique character.

Made of a polyester blend, they are 49′ long and 27″ across at the underarm. If you aren’t sold yet, they also have pockets! To wash, hand wash in cold water and hang to dry.

Saree Duster from Travel Patterns
Saree Duster from Travel Patterns(Lauren Petersen)
Saree Duster from Travel Patterns
Saree Duster from Travel Patterns(Lauren Petersen)

You can shop these on the Travel Patterns website now!

