Morning storms end, another round later today through this evening

First Alert Weather
For today, showers and thunderstorms this morning will diminish, hot & humid with temps near 90. Another round of thunderstorms arrives mid to late afternoon and will continue through this evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and dangerous lightning are all possible. After midnight, clouds will gradually clear and a great weather weekend for the area with sunshine and temps in the 80s. Lower humidity as well. Next week, afternoon storms Tuesday through Friday. Temps creep back to the low 90s with higher humidity.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
