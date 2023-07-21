Deals
Lighting strike to blame for house fire in Toney

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One family had to evacuate their home after it caught on fire early Friday morning. Toney fire officials say a lightning strike hit the house and lit it on fire.

Toney fire led the effort to put out the blaze on Beaver Dam Rd. Meridianville, Harvest and Huntsville fire assisted in putting out the three-alarm fire.

The fire started at approximately 3 a.m. and crews didn’t leave until 7 a.m. Toney fire officials say no one was injured in the fire.

