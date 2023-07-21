Lana Del Rey spotted in Florence meeting fans downtown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Famous singer-songwriter, Lana Del Rey is making her way through Florence, Alabama and has been spotted by fans at several restaurants.

Florence is known for its musical influence and is mentioned in Del Rey’s song “Paris, Texas” with the lyrics: " I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand/ Then I went to see some friends of mine down in Florence, Alabama.”

Del Rey was seen in downtown Florence on Monday night standing across the street from Ricatoni’s where she had just eaten dinner. She signed autographs while fans huddled around the singer hoping to get a chance to take a picture with her. She asked the crowd around her to give a round of applause for the police officer who was with her keeping the crowd at bay.

A Florence native, Julia Garrett, met Del Rey downtown and commented about how exciting the experience was.

“It was such a surreal experience getting to meet her, after all that she has done for the music industry. It is so exciting to have people recognize Florence and come here to visit and I hope she is having a great trip and feels the love from her Florence fans,” said Garrett.

On Wednesday Del Ray took a visit to Stanfield’s River Bottom Grille where once again fans in Florence were thrilled to run into the singer. Longtime fan, Hannah Cain says meeting Del Rey only made her love the singer more.

“She was so caring of everyone’s feelings in that moment and didn’t get annoyed or frustrated with us coming up to her, she was so patient and sweet,” Cain said.

Lana Del Rey hugs longtime fan Hannah Cain during her visit at Stanfield's River Bottom Grille. (Hannah Cain)

Del Rey was most recently seen working at Waffle House behind the counter and now fans around Florence are on the lookout for her next stop.

