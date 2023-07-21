Kitchen Cops: Barehanded biscuit makers, rodents in the restroom and the roving roll of paper towels

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s Kitchen Cops scores are in, and for the most part - everyone was on their best behavior. For the most part.

In fact, there was nothing serious to report in Morgan, Limestone or Lauderdale Counties. You can find those reports at the bottom of this story.

In Madison County, three of the lowest scores this week are all on Highway 231/431 in Meridianville or Hazel Green.

The Pizza Hut in Meridianville has our lowest score for the week with a 75. Inspectors noted some missing safety training paperwork, along with temperature problems for streak, sausage, Alfredo sauce and wings. There was also an issue with the dishwasher not having enough sanitizer or reaching a high enough temperature. The biggest issue was that 4 septic tank lids were unsecured and had to be reset.

Further north in Hazel Green, the One Stop just south of 231/431 and Joe Quick Road gets a 77. The Kitchen Cops found a dirty ice machine, missing safety training paperwork, and rodent feces in the bathroom, storage room and cabinets under the soda fountains. There was also a situation where people were taking paper towels back and forth from the bathroom to the kitchen, rather than just having two rolls in two places.

The final stop in the Highway 231/431 trilogy this week is the Biscuit Express in Meridianville. It gets an 83 for eggs at the wrong temperature and a dirty ice machine. There was also an issue with an employee making ready-to-eat foods barehanded.

The Bojangles on North Parkway added to the list of problems on that highway. It was written up for having milk, bacon and eggs at the wrong temperature. There were also dirty dishes and a dirty ice bin. Bojangles gets an 84.

The Waffle House on Pratt Avenue gets an 83 due to residue in the ice machine and lettuce at the wrong temperature.

