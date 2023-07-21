Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Ivey signs controversial new Alabama congressional map into law

The Alabama Legislature has approved a new, court-ordered congressional districts map that...
The Alabama Legislature has approved a new, court-ordered congressional districts map that fails to provide for a second Black-majority district.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Friday afternoon a controversial new map, approved less than two hours earlier by the Alabama Legislature. The court-ordered congressional map Ivey gave final approval to failed to create a second majority-Black congressional district.

“Following the U.S. Supreme Court order, I called the Alabama Legislature into a special session to readdress our congressional map,” Ivey said. “The Legislature knows our state, our people and our districts better than the federal courts or activist groups, and I am pleased that they answered the call, remained focused and produced new districts ahead of the court deadline.”

The new map generated reaction from a number of state leaders and others, including those below.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said that if Plaintiffs object to the newly-approved map, they are scheduled to file their objections with the federal district court in Birmingham by July 28. The AG’s office will then file a response a week later. There would then be a hearing on the matter on Aug. 14.

Despite a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that forced Alabama to redraw its congressional districts, any court challenge to the new congressional map would be filed and heard in district court, the AG’s office said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near old Hwy. 20, I-565 in 2008 identified by investigators
Kitchen Cops: Barehanded biscuit makers, rodents in the restroom and the roving roll of paper towels
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Human Trafficking (GFX)
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking
Snake knocks out power in Athens
Snake causes power outage in substation serving areas of Athens, West Limestone

Latest News

Sen. Tuberville's impact on military promotions is causing stalemate
Impact of Sen. Tuberville's hold on military promotions
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act