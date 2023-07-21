Have an outdoor adventure this summer in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Land Trust of North Alabama is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving natural land in North Alabama to improve the North Alabama community’s quality of life.

Director of Marketing, Melanie Manson shared the top locations within the Land Trust that are perfect for families to enjoy this summer! With over 10,000 acres currently protected, residents and visitors can enjoy an outdoor adventure on over 80 miles of free public trails at ten nature preserves. The Land Trust is open from dawn to dusk daily.

Monte Sano Mountain hike (James D. Teed | Land Trust of North Alabama)

1. Monte Sano Nature Preserve – Many people look to Monte Sano for outdoor recreation. The Land Trust’s Monte Sano Nature Preserve has over 22 miles of trails that connect to the State Park trail system. A favorite, especially for families is Wildflower Trail. The trail is pretty easy hiking with some uneven, rocky terrain. The creek that runs alongside it though offers some pretty scenery and spots to splash and play.

2. Blevins Gap Nature Preserve – While there are lots of great hikes to enjoy at Blevins Gap in South Huntsville, the overlook right next to the trailhead parking lot on Cecil Ashburn is a perfect spot to pause and enjoy a sunset. From there, you can look over South Huntsville and even spot the Space and Rocket Center in the distance.

3. Bethel Spring Nature Preserve – Bethel Spring Nature Preserve on Keel Mountain in Gurley features forest, farmland, historic sites, a spring, and a creek. The hike to the waterfall is a little over one mile but the change in elevation makes it moderate to challenging depending on your level of experience.

4. Harvest Square Nature Preserve – Located right next to a shopping center in Harvest, you can quickly feel surrounded by nature. Grab lunch from the grocery store or restaurants next door and enjoy a picnic or bring your tackle box for some fishing in one of the two ponds. There are a lot of wildlife and blooming plants along these flat trails and boardwalks.

5. Green Mountain Nature Preserve – This forest mountainside in South Huntsville offers over 5 miles of natural hiking trails, ranging from easy to difficult. The most popular hike is Alum Hollow Trail, which takes you to a waterfall and rock overhang with Native American history. It’s about 2 miles out and back. The shady forest stays a little cooler and the creeks along the way provide cool spots to take a break.

Blevins Gap in Land Trust of North Alabama (Land Trust of North Alabama)

Melanie also gave some tips for when you go hiking this summer:

o Download a trail map before you go. Trail maps and hiking information are available at landtrustnal.org.

o Take plenty of water. It’s especially important to stay hydrated during the summer heat.

o Apply bug spray and sunscreen.

o Wear light-colored clothing to help keep you cool and make it easier to spot ticks.

o Wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes that provide ankle support on rocky, uneven terrain.

Land Trust nature preserves are open daily and free to access, which is made possible by community support from members. Membership begins at $35 annually and includes priority registration for hikes, special members-only events, and access to a map app. To volunteer, you can visit here and to view and download trail maps click here.

