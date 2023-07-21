Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Georgia media’s pick to win SEC title by wide margin over Alabama, LSU

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title
Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days
Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days(Tyler Shaw)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title.

Media covering the SEC's media days that concluded Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, gave coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs 181 points to win the title Dec. 2 in the poll released Friday. Alabama received 62 while LSU, which lost the title to Georgia last December, was third (31).

Tennessee was a distant fourth, tied with in-state rival Vanderbilt despite the Commodores never winning the league championship. Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina received at least one point to win the SEC title.

The team picked as the preseason champ at SEC media days has won the SEC championship game only nine times since 1992.

Georgia also led the SEC with 11 players selected to the league's preseason first-team. Alabama had seven with defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry also listed as a return specialist along with kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Most Read

Human remains found near old Hwy. 20, I-565 in 2008 identified by investigators
Kitchen Cops: Barehanded biscuit makers, rodents in the restroom and the roving roll of paper towels
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Human Trafficking (GFX)
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking
Snake knocks out power in Athens
Snake causes power outage in substation serving areas of Athens, West Limestone

Latest News

An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers are divided on eve of major redistricting deadline impacting Black voters
James Barber is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison.
Alabama’s first execution since they were paused last November may proceed on Thursday, court says
In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis speaks at...
Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell’s kidnapping claim after reporting toddler on an Alabama highway
Nick Saban at SEC Media Day
Disrespectful! Reloading Alabama welcomes doubts while chasing Tide’s own goals