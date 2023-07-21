Flooding Threat into the Evening.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for severe storms and more flash flooding. The storms will be moving in through 10pm . Locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and isolated damaging wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible with the stronger storms. Stay weather alert! Flash flooding becomes a bigger threat at night because you can’t see if the water is over the road at times. Be extremely careful if you are traveling this evening. Storms will fade overnight and the sun will return over the weekend. It will be a perfect weekend with afternoon highs in the 80s and morning lows in the 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.