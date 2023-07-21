Everyday is a great day at Hound & Harvest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When a group of Huntsville friends got together and brainstormed, Hound & Harvest, a local backyard bistro was born.

Hound & Harvest believes that every day is a great day and that it deserves great food! Treat yourself to their refreshingly-fresh foods, juices, and smoothies, or grab a drink from the bar. You can bring the whole family in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!

Hound & Harvest Graze Bowl (Bold Agency)

BABS breakfast sandwich from Hound & Harvest (Bold Agency)

Not only does Hound & Harvest serve amazing and fresh food, they are also dedicated to making a positive impact in the community. Through partnerships with local farmers, they support the local economy and reduce their carbon footprint. Their commitment to sustainability is evident in every aspect of the restaurant, from the sourcing of our ingredients to our eco-friendly materials.

Hound & Harvest beet salad (Bold Agency)

Toast from Hound & Harvest (Bold Agency)

Located at 2358 Whitesburg Dr, Huntsville, Al, Hound & Harvest has rebranded the space and made it their own, with a newly developed backyard with dogs and families in mind. Spread out and relax in their spacious backyard or get comfortable in their intimately cozy old house. If you are in a hurry, visit their takeout window or order ahead for a quick grab-and-go experience.

Patio at Hound & Harvest (Bold Agency)

Hound & Harvest is open Tuesday – Friday 7 A.M. – 3 P.M. and 9 A.M. – 3 P.M. Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to follow them on Instagram and check out their website for their full menu.

