Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Cupkin children’s cups recalled due to high levels of lead

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.
Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of thousands of cups marketed for children have been recalled because they contain lead.

Eight and 12-ounce Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children’s cups were sold in pairs on Amazon and the company’s website, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.

The cups have been found to contain lead levels that exceed the federal government’s limit on the heavy metal.

It is considered extremely toxic to children.

Anyone who has one of the cups can request a refund on Cupkin’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
home explodes in west limestone county due to propane tank
Propane leak leads to Limestone County home explosion
Human remains found near old Hwy. 20, I-565 in 2008 identified by investigators
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama executes man for 2001 beating death of woman, resuming lethal injections after review
The Alabama Supreme Court last week issued a death warrant for James Barber, 54, authorizing...
James Barber executed by lethal injection at correctional facility in Atmore
New York serial killer suspect may have lured victims to home
More than four decades after Laura Kempton was killed in 1981, law enforcement officials...
Police say DNA technology has identified killer in unsolved death of woman in 1981