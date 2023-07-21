71-year-old man dies following motorcycle wreck in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck in Huntsville has claimed the life of a 71-year-old Tennessee man.

Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday along Alabama 53 near mile marker 331.

Gary Caraway, 71 was critically injured when the 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with the 2018 Dodge Ran driven by 21-year-old Francisco Catalan.

Caraway was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will continue to investigate the crash.

