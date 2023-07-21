Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

71-year-old man dies following motorcycle wreck in Madison County

(Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck in Huntsville has claimed the life of a 71-year-old Tennessee man.

Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday along Alabama 53 near mile marker 331.

Gary Caraway, 71 was critically injured when the 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with the 2018 Dodge Ran driven by 21-year-old Francisco Catalan.

Caraway was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will continue to investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near old Hwy. 20, I-565 in 2008 identified by investigators
Kitchen Cops: Barehanded biscuit makers, rodents in the restroom and the roving roll of paper towels
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Human Trafficking (GFX)
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking
Snake knocks out power in Athens
Snake causes power outage in substation serving areas of Athens, West Limestone

Latest News

36-year-old killed in two vehicle wreck in Athens
Lana Del Rey at Stanfield's River Bottom Grille.
Lana Del Rey in Downtown Florence Alabama
Lana Del Rey takes a group selfie with fans.
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey visits Downtown Florence
Lana Del Rey in Downtown Florence