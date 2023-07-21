Deals
36-year-old killed in two vehicle wreck in Athens

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 36-year-old Kansas man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Athens on Thursday night, per the Athens Police Department.

The accident happened at 9:32 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Golden Eagle Drive.

Sean Cavender, 36 was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. This story will be updated once there is more information.

