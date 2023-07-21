Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause. (Source: KVLY)
By Alix Larsen and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 12-year-old in North Dakota is putting his personal skill set to work to help ease some day-to-day stress for those who protect the community day in, day out.

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.

“I’m starting this ‘50 Yard Challenge.’ It’s pretty exciting. I’m still mowing lawns, picking weeds, having a good time,” he said.

As part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge,’ Alex is mowing lawns for free for first responders like law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Active military and veterans are also able to be a part of the challenge.

“I think it’s a really powerful way for him to utilize his skills to give back to the community,” his mom Daniella Ramirez-Thiedeman said.

The 12-year-old said he wants to make sure those who take care of the community are also taken care of.

“They’re kind of focused on other issues right now. They might not have time to take care of their lawn or take care of their weeds. That’s something I can do for them,” Alex said, adding that his dad is an officer with the Fargo Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found near old Hwy. 20, I-565 in 2008 identified by investigators
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Snake knocks out power in Athens
Snake causes power outage in substation serving areas of Athens, West Limestone
Human Trafficking (GFX)
Carlee Russell investigation bringing attention to human trafficking
Kitchen Cops: Barehanded biscuit makers, rodents in the restroom and the roving roll of paper towels

Latest News

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19,...
Man who shot Fargo officers searched internet for ‘kill fast’ and for crowded area events, AG says
Lightning, flooding leads to issues all morning across Madison, Limestone County
Lighting strike to blame for house fire in Toney
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Voting has officially begun for the 10th Annual America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.
10th annual Americas Best Looking Cruiser contest underway
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels