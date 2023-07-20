Wrapping up SEC Media Days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As SEC Media Days comes to an end today, Sports Director Carl Prather wrapped up what went down for us.

In total, 4 teams within the SEC attended and Carl says this was the unofficial start to college football season for so many fans. This year was the first time the week took place in Nashville and it did not disappoint.

Bama HC Nick Saban at SEC Media Days 2023

For the attendees, they get to sport some amazing outfits. The University of Alabama’s day took place yesterday, July 19, and throughout the years, Alabama fans have traveled across the country to support the crimson and white. ‘Nacho Alabamo’ supported his favorite team by arriving decked out in a poncho, a mask, and a mallet! He travels everywhere just to watch Alabama take the field week after week during football season and has attended SEC Media Days for the last six years.

Alabama football 'Nacho Alabamo' at SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Sports Illustrated special edition salutes Georgia Bulldogs. (Contributed)

Carl says that for the most part, he heard a lot of talk about college football these last few days. A big focus was on the Georgia Bulldogs and Coach Kirby Smart as to whether or not they’ll be able to pull off a third straight National Championship win. If they can, they’ll be the first team since Minnesota during their 34-36 seasons to do so. Will the SEC have a three-time National Championship team on their hands by the end of this year’s season? You’ll have to stick around and see.

Nick Saban was of course a big topic as well as three of his players. There’s a lot of motivation within the Alabama football team right now after losing that overtime game to LSU as well as the game to Tennessee last year. They only lost two games for a combined total of four points, so the Saban dynasty is nowhere near over, according to Carl.

2023 SEC Football Media Days began Monday July 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (WAFF)

