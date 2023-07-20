Vehicle stop ends in multiple drug arrests in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle stop in Decatur ended with two drug-related arrests on Tuesday.

According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, Matthew Mosley and Dwaine Turner were both found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic infraction stop near Old Moulton Rd and Beltline Rd.

Mosley, age 32, was the driver of the vehicle. He faces the following charges:

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Expired tag

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,900 bond.

Turner, age 31, was in the passenger seat of the car. He faces the following charges:

Trafficking illegal drugs

Promoting prison contraband

Possession of drug paraphernalia

While at the Morgan County Jail, Turner allegedly attempted to dispose of a trafficking amount of fentanyl mixture that he had concealed. A Decatur Narcotics Unit was contacted and took over the investigation of Turner.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $7,800 bond.

