Two minors charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested following an early morning shooting call on July 8.

The Huntsville Police Department responded to Pulaski Pike at 1 a.m. on July 8 on a shooting call. No one was injured in that shooting.

HPD’s Anti-Crime Team officers aided Violent Crimes Unit investigators in apprehending the two individuals wanted in connection to the shooting.

On July 20, the 16-year-old and 17-year-old suspects were arrested and charged with two charges each for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The two minors were additionally charged with drug trafficking during their arrest due to having a trafficking amount of Fentanyl.

They were both booked into the Madison County Jail. Their names and images will not be released due to their ages.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.