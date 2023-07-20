Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Two minors charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested following an early morning shooting call on July 8.

The Huntsville Police Department responded to Pulaski Pike at 1 a.m. on July 8 on a shooting call. No one was injured in that shooting.

HPD’s Anti-Crime Team officers aided Violent Crimes Unit investigators in apprehending the two individuals wanted in connection to the shooting.

On July 20, the 16-year-old and 17-year-old suspects were arrested and charged with two charges each for shooting into an occupied vehicle. The two minors were additionally charged with drug trafficking during their arrest due to having a trafficking amount of Fentanyl.

They were both booked into the Madison County Jail. Their names and images will not be released due to their ages.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
home explodes in west limestone county due to propane tank
Propane leak leads to Limestone County home explosion
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
A Decatur man has been charged with trafficking approximately two pounds of cocaine, per...
Decatur man charged for trafficking 2 pounds of cocaine

Latest News

Madison County Sheriff's Office hopes new training facility will help with recruitment efforts
Boaz Police: Joppa man arrested after attempting to meet minor for sex
Crash involving truck, motorcycle on Hwy. 53 leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
Teen female injured in Fort Payne shooting