Teen female injured in Fort Payne shooting

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne Police Department is looking for a person responsible for shooting a 16-year-old girl.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting took place near Gault Ave. and 13th St. Officers were notified of the shooting on July 19 around 2:46 p.m. After further investigation, officers attempted to locate two vehicles believed to be involved.

It was later determined, the teen girl injured in the shooting was in one of the suspected vehicles. The unidentified teen was taken to the hospital by family with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. However, five people were arrested on various drug charges.

Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said this was an isolated incident between two familiar parties.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Fort Payne Police Department.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.