‘Swimming for Kasey’: Boaz swim coach left critically injured in crash

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Boaz swim team are down one coach as they head into their state competition.

Coach Kasey Chamblee was driving to a swim meet in Scottsboro earlier this month when a crash left her in critical condition. Chamblee suffered from a broken back along with a laceration to her spinal cord.

Members of the swim team were driving to the same meet when they came along the wreck. The family rendered aid to Kasey until first responders arrived.

Head Coach Patrick Williams was meeting with fellow coaches when he got the call.

“It was a little bit shocking to get that call because just the day before Kasey and I had talked about an accident that she had almost 6 years to the day where she had broken her back,” Williams said.

Williams says Kasey spent four days in the ICU before being transferred to rehabilitation.

“It’s a very very long and slow process that she’s gonna have to be patient with. That’s hard for her to do,” Williams said.

While Kasey recovers, the Barracudas will compete for a state title this weekend in her name.

“For this weekend, our state meet in Birmingham. Our theme is gonna be ‘Swim for Kasey’. We’re gonna try to dedicate all our swim performances to her and hopefully that will lift her spirits a little bit,” Williams said.

