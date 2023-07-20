Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

‘Swimming for Kasey’: Boaz swim coach left critically injured in crash

The Barracudas will travel to the state finals in Birmingham one coach down.
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Boaz swim team are down one coach as they head into their state competition.

Coach Kasey Chamblee was driving to a swim meet in Scottsboro earlier this month when a crash left her in critical condition. Chamblee suffered from a broken back along with a laceration to her spinal cord.

Members of the swim team were driving to the same meet when they came along the wreck. The family rendered aid to Kasey until first responders arrived.

Head Coach Patrick Williams was meeting with fellow coaches when he got the call.

“It was a little bit shocking to get that call because just the day before Kasey and I had talked about an accident that she had almost 6 years to the day where she had broken her back,” Williams said.

Williams says Kasey spent four days in the ICU before being transferred to rehabilitation.

“It’s a very very long and slow process that she’s gonna have to be patient with. That’s hard for her to do,” Williams said.

While Kasey recovers, the Barracudas will compete for a state title this weekend in her name.

“For this weekend, our state meet in Birmingham. Our theme is gonna be ‘Swim for Kasey’. We’re gonna try to dedicate all our swim performances to her and hopefully that will lift her spirits a little bit,” Williams said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Boaz swim coach recovers as students prepare for state competition
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Residents clean up after Tuesday night's storms
‘Cleanup and be grateful’: Residents pick up the pieces after Tuesday night’s storms
“Cleanup and be grateful.”: Residents pick up the pieces after Tuesday night’s storms