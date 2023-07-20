Snake causes power outage in substation serving areas of Athens, West Limestone
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Another snake was responsible for a power outage in North Alabama on Thursday.
An official with the City of Athens said the snake disrupted power at the Athens Primary Substation on Elkton Rd. The substation serves Athens, Tanner, Clements and other areas of West Limestone.
As of 9:15 a.m. on July 20, the snake was being removed and crews were working to restore power to the station.
Earlier this summer, a snake also caused an outage in Albertville. See the below video for more:
