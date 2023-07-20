Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Snake causes power outage in substation serving areas of Athens, West Limestone

Snake knocks out power in Athens
Snake knocks out power in Athens(City of Athens)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Another snake was responsible for a power outage in North Alabama on Thursday.

An official with the City of Athens said the snake disrupted power at the Athens Primary Substation on Elkton Rd. The substation serves Athens, Tanner, Clements and other areas of West Limestone.

As of 9:15 a.m. on July 20, the snake was being removed and crews were working to restore power to the station.

Earlier this summer, a snake also caused an outage in Albertville. See the below video for more:

The Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative provided photos of the snake on Wednesday

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
home explodes in west limestone county due to propane tank
Propane leak leads to Limestone County home explosion
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
A Decatur man has been charged with trafficking approximately two pounds of cocaine, per...
Decatur man charged for trafficking 2 pounds of cocaine

Latest News

Madison County combatting lack of volunteer firefighters
Madison County sees increased need for volunteer firefighters amid fast growing population
Rayford Russell, 73
DeKalb Co. man sentenced to 14 years after drug, gun guilty plea
Mugshots of Dwaine Turner & Matthew Mosley
Vehicle stop ends in multiple drug arrests in Decatur
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch