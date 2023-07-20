Snake causes power outage in substation serving areas of Athens, West Limestone

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Another snake was responsible for a power outage in North Alabama on Thursday.

An official with the City of Athens said the snake disrupted power at the Athens Primary Substation on Elkton Rd. The substation serves Athens, Tanner, Clements and other areas of West Limestone.

A slithering serpent lost his life & disrupted power at Athens Primary Substation on Elkton: snake being removed: power will soon be restored to those customers.



That substation serves West Limestone, Clements and parts of Tanner and Athens. pic.twitter.com/JujkS8xJ89 — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) July 20, 2023

As of 9:15 a.m. on July 20, the snake was being removed and crews were working to restore power to the station.

Earlier this summer, a snake also caused an outage in Albertville.

The Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative provided photos of the snake on Wednesday

