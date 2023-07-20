Severe T-Storm Watch Until 9pm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee until 9pm. We are in the western part of this watch so the threat may not last all the way through 9pm. However, we will be watching for new development into the evening hours. Isolated damaging wind gusts, vivid lightning, torrential rainfall and large hail will all be possible with the stronger storms. We expect another round of storms early Friday morning and some of them could be strong. One last round of storms will likely fire up Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding will be more of a concern with the last line due to recent heavy rainfall. The weekend will be spectacular with highs in the middle to upper 80s and morning lows in the 60s. The humidity will be much lower over the weekend as well. More heat is in store by the middle of next week.

