Pizzelle’s celebrates its 10-year anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) -Put on your party hats, because Pizzelle’s is celebrating its 10th anniversary and throwing a party!

Pizzelle’s Confections is a candy store located in Lowe Mill, known for its delightful confections and diverse flavors. Their team of chocolate artists handcrafts everything they sell in small batches, making it an excellent choice for those who love chocolate!

Pizzelle’s official anniversary is in March, but they decided to celebrate a little early with a fun event! There will be live music from The Plymouth Satellite’s and The Dead Giveaways at the Lowe Mill Connector on July 22 at 6:30. The event is a fundraiser for The Microwave Dave Education Foundation, and all proceeds will go towards it. Admission at the door will be $10, but children under 12 can enter for free.

The Dead Giveaways joined Tennessee Valley Living to give us a glimpse of the type of music they will be playing at this event! This band consists of two talented young musicians, Cillian and Lydia, along with Shawn Webster on the drums!

