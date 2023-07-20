Montevallo Police searching for 78-year-old woman last seen in Decatur

Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - Montevallo Police Officers are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

Police say Mary Hinston is living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen on July 19 in Decatur.

If you know where Hinston is you’re asked to call the Montevallo Police Department at (205) 665-1264.

