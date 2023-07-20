Madison County Sheriff’s Office hopes new training facility will help with recruitment efforts

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement nationwide is struggling to recruit new members into their agencies and it’s a story the Madison County Sheriff’s Office knows all too well.

Leaders with the agency are hopeful their new state-of-the-art training facility will help with recruitment efforts.

“Over the past two years, wearing a gun and badge has not been a popular thing across the country,” said Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner.

He said that reason alone is causing major problems with recruitment. Luckily, they just swore in four new deputy sheriffs.

“We can hire anyone to wear a gun and badge and to come get a paycheck but it’s hard to find a person that is a good person to be a law enforcement officer,” Turner said. “You want a good person wearing that gun and badge and we’ve knocked it out of the park today.”

The swearing-in took place at the brand-new state-of-the-art training facility. Inside it features classrooms, offices, and an ammo and armory room.

Sheriff Turner said he hopes the new building will not only continue educating current officers but help with recruitment efforts as well.

“It’s about continuing education all through your career,” Turner said.

Huntsville native, Carlos Mendoza swore in on Thursday morning following his six years as a cadet. He said the opportunity to grow with the agency also grew his passion for serving his community.

“I know this is what I want to do and I know this is where I want to be at,” Mendoza said. “It’s afforded me so many things already and not only do I want to give back to the agency that I started in but I want to give back to the community that essentially raised me.”

While the Sheriff’s office is always on the lookout for new deputies, Chief of Corrections Chad Brooks said hiring correctional officers in the Madison County Jail is another difficult task.

“We’re always recruiting for all of those positions. There is always an opportunity for the public to come in and see what’s the best fit for them,”he said.

If you are interested in applying for any Madison County Sheriff's Office job, click here.

