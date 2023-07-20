Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.

Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.
Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for people involved in a shots fired call that came on Wednesday evening.

According to officials with HPD, officers responded to the area of I-565 and Triana Blvd. on a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers heard gunshots.

The officers then attempted to make contact with the individuals involved. The individuals then ran away.

Officials say no one was injured and officers are still working towards locating the individuals.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down in Guntersville
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado associated with damage near Monrovia
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
One dead in a single-car wreck in Hampton Cove
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hampton Cove
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Residents clean up after Tuesday night's storms
‘Cleanup and be grateful’: Residents pick up the pieces after Tuesday night’s storms
“Cleanup and be grateful.”: Residents pick up the pieces after Tuesday night’s storms
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Police Chief Kirk Giles accepts the fundraiser proceeds of more than $80,000 on behalf of...
Nancy Jones presents fundraising check to Huntsville Police Department