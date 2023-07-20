Huntsville Police responded to shots-fired call along I-565, Triana Blvd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for people involved in a shots fired call that came on Wednesday evening.

According to officials with HPD, officers responded to the area of I-565 and Triana Blvd. on a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers heard gunshots.

The officers then attempted to make contact with the individuals involved. The individuals then ran away.

Officials say no one was injured and officers are still working towards locating the individuals.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

