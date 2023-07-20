Deals
Huntsville City leaders discuss new drainage and street sweeping systems during budget meeting

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City is looking to make new investments in improving its resident’s quality of life.

City leaders discussed what should get priority when it comes to the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 during Wednesday evenings’ budget meeting.

Road repairs and drainage improvements are two ideas all council members want to get behind.

Margaret Watson who lives in Five Points said she’s excited to know her city council members are taking the initiative.

“It really doesn’t take a severe storm for the flooding to occur,” said Watson, “It’s a danger because we have a lot of people who walk through here and it damages the sidewalks and creates cracks and hazards.”

Watson said the intersection her house sits on lacks proper drainage. Councilwoman Jennie Robinson is spearheading the effort to dedicate more funding to drainage improvements.

“For many people that’s their largest investment,” said Councilwoman Robinson, “And if that home is fronted by a street that’s crumbling or in disrepair, it impacts their home values.”

Watson also said the drains down the street are filled with leaves, making it even more difficult to prevent flooding.

Councilman Bill Kling is pushing for an increase in street sweeping to help quell the issue.

“I think this could help really improve the appearance of our neighborhoods,” said Councilman Kling, “And I think it’d be something real good to do for the neighborhoods. And for our current set of citizens in the central part of the community.”

Watson said despite her current frustration, she’s just glad her situation is not going unnoticed.

“I think the City Council is on the right track working on drainage issues in the Five Points area,” said Watson, “Because it’s just going to get worse with the new construction going on Pratt Avenue.”

The official budget is expected to be finalized by October 1st.

